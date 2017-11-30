Title
Sara Goldrick-Rab Wins Grawemeyer in Education
November 30, 2017
Sara Goldrick-Rab, a professor at Temple University, has been named this year's winner of the University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award in Education. Goldrick-Rab is being honored for her 2016 book, Paying the Price: College Costs, Financial Aid and the Betrayal of the American Dream, and for her research and advocacy on behalf of low-income students. The prize is worth $100,000.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!