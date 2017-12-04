search
Title
Admissions Insider: Do Weighted GPAs Matter?
December 4, 2017
This week in “Admissions Insider”:
- Do high schools really help students when they weight grade point averages?
- Medical schools are becoming more diverse, but primarily because of gains by Asian-Americans.
- Leaked documents show that Brigham Young University formerly favored male applicants -- through a point system.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!