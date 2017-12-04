Bus Company Ad Attacks Chinese Students

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is criticizing a bus company ad and an apology for the ad for attacking students from China, the Chicago Tribune reported. The ad was for a bus service to take students to the Chicago area at the end of the semester. Suburban Express, the bus company, sent out the ad via email. The ad noted various reasons to ride with Suburban Express, including that the company serves “Passengers like you. You won’t feel like you’re in China when you’re on our buses.”

When people complained, the bus company apologized, saying, “The remark is being interpreted as a slap in the face of all non-Caucasians for some reason, and that it not how it was intended.” The apology went on to say that 20 percent of the university's students are from China and that the company disagrees with “selling our university to the highest foreign bidder.” In fact, only 12 percent of the university's students are from China.

The university issued a statement that said in part, “We cannot prevent a private company from operating in our community. But we can, loudly and unambiguously, say that the opinions expressed by Suburban Express are offensive, bigoted, insulting and in direct opposition to the values of this university. And we would encourage any potential future customers of this transport company to carefully investigate its record and customer concerns before using its services.”