Internet Backs Cat Banned From Macalester Library

Macalester College has a repeat offender who won’t stop breaking into the library. It’s not a cat burglar, but it is a cat.

Max, an orange tabby, has been banned from the library multiple times, to no avail.

This is basically halfway to being a children's book pic.twitter.com/DjwUPHy9Wz — Erin McGuire (@e_mcguire_) November 29, 2017

The above tweet of the sign posted at the Macalester library went viral last week, giving the internet a hero to rally around and spawning local and national media coverage.

Connie Lipton, his owner, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Max has since been “grounded,” to the dismay of his legion of fans. He was adopted a year ago and has always been a bit of a roamer, apparently, and was known to hang out around campus before the recent library debacle, according to The Washington Post.

“We’ve had multiple calls because his phone number is on his tag,” Lipton, whose husband is a professor at Macalester, told the Post. “He’s a funny guy. He loves people. He loves to socialize -- with groups.”

Oops Max was caught on camera as he sneaked into the library about a month ago A post shared by Max the Cat and Gracie (@cool_cat_max_and_gracie) on Nov 29, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

But the original tweet about the sign banning Max might have been a bit prophetic: the minds behind the sign -- library employee Chris Schommer and illustrator Gamze Genc Celik -- are now planning a book based on Max’s internet reputation.

Updates are available at www.letmaxin.com.