Title

Pyrotechnic Art for Anniversary of Nuclear Reaction

By

Scott Jaschik
December 4, 2017
Comments
 
 

The University of Chicago held a series of events this weekend to mark the 75th anniversary of the first nuclear reaction, which took place at the university. Among the more unusual events was a pyrotechnic art display by Cai Guo-Qiang. Details are available here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Other Student Debt Crisis
‘Bible Nation’
Coping With Plagiarism

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Lecture, Attention, Recall ... It's Complicated
The View from Here
Higher Ed Differentiation and 'The Power of Moments'
Let Your Students Say “I”
Online Testing
Exploring Alternative Academic Careers

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top