Pyrotechnic Art for Anniversary of Nuclear Reaction
December 4, 2017
The University of Chicago held a series of events this weekend to mark the 75th anniversary of the first nuclear reaction, which took place at the university. Among the more unusual events was a pyrotechnic art display by Cai Guo-Qiang. Details are available here.
