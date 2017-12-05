search
Title
$250 Million Gift for Columbia Medical School
December 5, 2017
Columbia University's medical school is announcing a $250 million gift, The New York Times reported. The medical school plans to use $150 million of the gift for an endowment to support financial aid and to minimize student debt. Total expenses for students at the medical school are about $90,000 a year for four years, making debt issues a top concern.
