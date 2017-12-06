search
Academic Minute: Social Media and Exercise Motivation
December 6, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Whitworth University Week: Robin Pickering, associate professor of health sciences at Whitworth, asks whether viewing social media makes you hit the gym. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
