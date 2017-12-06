Title

Judge Orders Wesleyan to Reinstate Fraternity

Scott Jaschik
December 6, 2017
A Connecticut judge this week ordered Wesleyan University to reinstate Delta Kappa Epsilon, whose housing rights the university revoked in 2015, The Hartford Courant reported. The judge's ruling followed a jury finding in June that Wesleyan had violated the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. Wesleyan vowed to appeal the ruling.

Part of the dispute with the fraternity concerned Wesleyan's decision to require fraternities to admit women, a rule the fraternity opposed. The head of the fraternity's Wesleyan chapter said that it is now prepared to have women live in the house and has a coeducation plan.

 

