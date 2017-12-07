Title

University Won't Produce Play by Accused Harasser

Scott Jaschik
December 7, 2017
The theater program at the University of Central Florida has called off plans to produce The Day Before Yesterday, a play by Israel Horovitz, who has been much praised for his works of drama but who recently was accused of sexual misconduct by nine women. Horovitz had been scheduled to attend the production.

A statement from Julia Listengarten, the artistic director of the theater, said, "As an educational institution, it is our job to instruct students how to produce and participate in theater. However, it is also our duty to teach them to do so with integrity and respect."

