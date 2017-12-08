search
Title
Gender Equity in Statues at French University
December 8, 2017
A sculpture of a clitoris has been installed at the University of Poitiers, in France, Times Higher Education reported. The statue was donated by a feminist group called Friends of Women and Liberation. The group commissioned the statue to act as a balance to a large statue of a penis that has been on the campus for decades.
