Jerusalem Protests at Middle East Universities

President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital is setting off protests in the Middle East, a number of them at universities. In Cairo, students from American University in Cairo marched to protest the decision (Al-Quds is the Arabic word for Jerusalem):

Jordanian news outlets reported protests at the University of Jordan and several other universities.

The president of American University of Beirut, Fadlo R. Khuri, on Friday morning issued a statement denouncing President Trump's policy. He said that Trump had ignored Palestinian rights and "made our task of bringing forth thoughtful, moderate, and inclusive leaders harder."

And Arab students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem staged protests as well, prompting some on the Israeli right to criticize the university for permitting such protests. The university said that it permitted peaceful protests that did not break the law.