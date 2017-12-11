search
Admissions Insider: Early Applications Are Up
December 11, 2017
In “Admissions Insider” this week:
- The popularity of early-admissions programs continues to increase, despite criticism that they favor wealthy students.
- The rapper Lil B invites colleges to recruit him, and many do so.
- Study finds that international students do not displace Americans.
