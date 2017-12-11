search
Title
Cheyney University Is Dropping Football
December 11, 2017
Cheyney University has announced that it is dropping its football program, The Philadelphia Tribune reported. Officials at Cheyney, a financially troubled historically black institution in Pennsylvania, said that they needed to take the action to save money. The program costs about $2 million a year.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!