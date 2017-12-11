Fake News: Congresswoman Says Syracuse Backs Tax Plan

If the Republican-led tax overhaul is so bad for colleges, why would Syracuse University support the plan?

That was the argument laid out by Representative Claudia Tenney, who represents a congressional district in upstate New York just outside of Syracuse, as she defended her vote for the tax plan in a local radio interview.

"If this was bad for college students and colleges, why would Syracuse University, the largest higher educational institution in our region, why are they supporting the tax plan?" Tenney said.

The only problem? Syracuse does not support the plan.

"To be clear: to suggest that Syracuse University has endorsed or supports the tax reform legislation currently making its way through Congress is categorically false," Syracuse Vice Chancellor Mike Haynie said in a statement to The Syracuse Post Standard Friday.

Tenney’s spokeswoman said that the congresswoman was referring to an essay written in the student newspaper, which she mistakenly took as expressing the university’s position, rather than an individual student’s. The university has in fact spoken out publicly against the tax plan.