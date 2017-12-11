Sexual Harassment Allegations at UC San Francisco

Stanton Glantz, a professor at the medical school at the University of California, San Francisco, and a tobacco researcher, has been accused of sexual harassment in a new lawsuit filed with the San Francisco Superior Court.

Eunice Neeley, who worked at UC San Francisco’s Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education with Glantz as her adviser, says in the lawsuit that Glantz "leered at her breasts," among other inappropriate gazing at her body, made sexual and racist remarks on the job, and used his status to intimidate students.

In a statement, Glantz denied “every claim reported to be included in this lawsuit,” according to the San Francisco Examiner.

UC San Francisco is also named in the suit. The university is accused of failing to protect Neeley and others after the alleged harassment was reported.

The university in March launched an investigation into Glantz, which has not yet been completed. Glantz said he has been cooperating with that investigation.