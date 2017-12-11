Title

State Department to Revamp Foreign Travel Warnings

By

Elizabeth Redden
December 11, 2017
Comments
 
 

The U.S. Department of State will revamp its foreign travel warnings in January, CNN reported. The current system of travel warnings and alerts will be replaced with a four-tiered system in which every country will be rated according to the level of security risk, with level one being “exercise normal precautions,” level two being “exercise increased caution,” level three being “reconsider travel” and level four being “do not travel.” All warnings will be of an advisory nature.

Many colleges and universities factor State Department travel warnings into their risk assessments in deciding where to permit students and faculty to go on study abroad programs and other university-sponsored travel.

