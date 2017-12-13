Analysis: 28 Colleges Would Fail Grad Rate Requirement in House Bill

A new analysis from the Center for American Progress found more than two dozen minority-serving institutions would fail a graduation rate requirement for funding in the proposed House update to the Higher Education Act.

The bill, which went through a markup in the House education committee Tuesday, would require that institutions seeking dedicated funds for minority-serving institutions graduate or transfer 25 percent of their students -- a first under federal law.

The Center for American Progress projected that 28 minority-serving institutions educating more than 73,000 students could lose access to Title III and Title V funds under that new requirement. Historically black colleges and universities and tribal colleges would be exempted from the new requirement. But the projections found four predominantly black institutions would lose dedicated federal funds, as would five Hispanic-serving institutions and five Asian-American and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander institutions.