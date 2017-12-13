Calls Escalate for Oklahoma Regent to Quit

Calls for the University of Oklahoma regent who said homosexuality is “wrong” to resign have escalated, with both students and outside groups joining in.

Kirk Humphreys, vice chairman of the Board of Regents, compared homosexuality to pedophilia in a heated exchange with a state lawmaker on a Sunday morning radio show, Flash Point.

Humphreys said, "Is homosexuality right or wrong? It's not relative, there's a right and wrong. If it's OK, then it's OK for everybody and, quite frankly, it's OK for men to sleep with little boys."

Since then, the university’s Queer Student Association has asked for Humphreys to step down.

He has since apologized in a statement to The Oklahoman.

“I regret that my comments on Flash Point regarding homosexuality were not clear and led some people to believe that I was equating homosexuality with pedophilia. That was not my intention or desire. I apologize for my lack of clarity and realize this has resulted in a strong reaction by some and has hurt people’s feelings. “For clarification, my moral stance about homosexuality is that it is against the teachings of Scripture. “Although I know this upsets some people, it is my belief. In America we have the right to believe as we choose and to freely express that belief. For those that I have hurt, I’m sorry. For those who do not share my beliefs, I will defend your right to have a deeply held belief even if yours is different than mine.”

A reporter with The Oklahoman posted to Twitter that Humphreys did not attend the Tuesday regents' meeting.

Troy Stevenson, executive director of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer advocacy group Freedom Oklahoma, said “that’s not how a leader apologizes.” He also said Humphreys is slated to chair the regents next year.