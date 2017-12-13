Gains for Female Students in M.B.A. Programs

M.B.A. programs, in which male students have long been in the majority, are making progress in enrolling greater numbers of women, according to a new report by the Forté Foundation, which works with business schools to promote gender equity. A new report from the foundation found that its members have reached an average of 37.4 percent female enrollment in M.B.A. programs, up from 33.4 percent five years ago. Five years ago, the foundation had only two members that had reached 40 percent female enrollment. Today 17 business schools have enrollments that are at least 40 percent female.