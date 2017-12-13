Title

Report: Lawmakers Drop Grad Student Tuition Tax

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
December 13, 2017
Congressional lawmakers who are negotiating a final tax reform package will drop a provision to treat graduate students' tuition benefits as taxable income, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The provision, which could add thousands of dollars to the tax bills of graduate students, is part of the tax reform plan the House passed last month but was not included in Senate legislation passed Dec. 2. Lawmakers from both chambers are meeting this week to iron out key differences in the House and Senate bills as Republicans make a push to send final legislation to President Trump's desk later this month.

Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, and Senator Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, indicated the provision would not be part of a final bill, Bloomberg reported.

