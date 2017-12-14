Title

$50 Million Gift for RIT

Scott Jaschik
December 14, 2017
Rochester Institute of Technology on Wednesday announced a $50 million gift, the largest ever to the university. The money will be used for programs that promote creativity and entrepreneurship, and for programs focused on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. The gift is from Austin McChord, founder and CEO of Datto, a Connecticut-based data protection company. McChord graduated from RIT in 2009.

