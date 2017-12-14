Limits End on Fee Waivers for Test Reports

Both ACT and the College Board announced Wednesday that they are lifting limits that have been in place on the number of ACT and SAT score reports that can be sent to colleges by low-income students who qualify for fee waivers. Such students have been able to send eight reports. By lifting the limit, both ACT and the College Board said that they hoped low-income students might be encouraged to apply to more colleges than they have in the past. Applying to more colleges can be particularly important for low-income students so they can compare aid packages.