Title

British University Sorry for Tweet Many Call Racist

By

Scott Jaschik
December 15, 2017
Comments
 
 

University College London is apologizing for a tweet that it says was a reference to the possibility of snow on campus, but that has been widely criticized as racist. Here's the tweet.

With many denouncing the tweet, the university apologized and said it had been trying to reference a famous Christmas song.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Academic Freedom Goes to Court
Student Loans, Bankruptcy
and the Silence of Presidents
Learning From World Literature in the South

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ask the Administrator: Am I Ready?
Perfect Gifts for Grads ... That Don’t Cost a Penny
Disney's $52.4 Billion 21st Century Fox Deal and Our Higher Ed Futures
It's Not Over
Do Your University's Digital Services Create a Competitive Advantage?
The Term Paper Perplex

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top