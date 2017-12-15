Title
British University Sorry for Tweet Many Call Racist
December 15, 2017
University College London is apologizing for a tweet that it says was a reference to the possibility of snow on campus, but that has been widely criticized as racist. Here's the tweet.
Dreaming of a white campus? Our campuses will be open and operating fully today, Monday 11 December, so please make your way in as planned. (We can't guarantee snow but we'll try!) #snowday #londonsnow— UCL (@ucl) December 11, 2017
With many denouncing the tweet, the university apologized and said it had been trying to reference a famous Christmas song.
We chose our words very poorly yesterday when thinking of this song: https://t.co/G5ZthTn8NT We’re sorry and we’ll choose our words more carefully in the future.— UCL (@ucl) December 12, 2017
