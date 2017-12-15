FCC Votes to Kill Net Neutrality

The Federal Communications Commission voted to repeal net-neutrality protections yesterday, potentially paving the way for internet service providers to throttle or block traffic to websites that have not paid for prioritization.

The vote was 3 to 2 in favor of repealing the Obama-era rules, with Republican FCC members voting for, and Democrats against.

The vote will be a disappointment to many higher education groups, who argued that the loss of net neutrality would be particularly detrimental to online learning. Democratic senators also voiced concern about how the rule change would impact institutions and students in rural and low-income areas.