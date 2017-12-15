search
Title
Oxford Dictionaries' Word of the Year: Youthquake
December 15, 2017
Oxford Dictionaries has announced its 2017 Word of the Year: youthquake. The word is a noun that is "a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people." Other finalists for the 2017 word included antifa, broflake and newsjacking. Details on the words may be found here.
