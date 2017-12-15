Title

Oxford Dictionaries' Word of the Year: Youthquake

By

Scott Jaschik
December 15, 2017
Comments
 
 

Oxford Dictionaries has announced its 2017 Word of the Year: youthquake. The word is a noun that is "a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people." Other finalists for the 2017 word included antifa, broflake and newsjacking. Details on the words may be found here.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Academic Freedom Goes to Court
Student Loans, Bankruptcy
and the Silence of Presidents
Learning From World Literature in the South

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ask the Administrator: Am I Ready?
Perfect Gifts for Grads ... That Don’t Cost a Penny
Disney's $52.4 Billion 21st Century Fox Deal and Our Higher Ed Futures
It's Not Over
Do Your University's Digital Services Create a Competitive Advantage?
The Term Paper Perplex

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top