For-Profit Music College Closes Suddenly

The McNally Smith College of Music, a small forprofit institution in Minnesota, announced Thursday that it is shutting down all operations at the end of this semester, The Star Tribune reported. College officials cited declining enrollments and revenue, and said that they could no longer meet payroll. Officials said that the college had been trying to convert to non-profit status. An outpouring on social media from students and alumni suggested many viewed the college as offering a high quality education, and that many were stunned by the abrupt closure.