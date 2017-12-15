Title

For-Profit Music College Closes Suddenly

By

Scott Jaschik
December 15, 2017
Comments
 
 

The McNally Smith College of Music, a small forprofit institution in Minnesota, announced Thursday that it is shutting down all operations at the end of this semester, The Star Tribune reported. College officials cited declining enrollments and revenue, and said that they could no longer meet payroll. Officials said that the college had been trying to convert to non-profit status. An outpouring on social media from students and alumni suggested many viewed the college as offering a high quality education, and that many were stunned by the abrupt closure.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Academic Freedom Goes to Court
Student Loans, Bankruptcy
and the Silence of Presidents
Learning From World Literature in the South

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Ask the Administrator: Am I Ready?
Perfect Gifts for Grads ... That Don’t Cost a Penny
Disney's $52.4 Billion 21st Century Fox Deal and Our Higher Ed Futures
It's Not Over
Do Your University's Digital Services Create a Competitive Advantage?
The Term Paper Perplex

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top