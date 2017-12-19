search
Title
Women Are Majority of New Medical Students
December 19, 2017
For the first time ever, women make up a majority (50.7 percent) of those enrolling in medical school, according to new data from the Association of American Medical Colleges. This fall, the number of new female medical students increased by 3.2 percent, while the number of new male students declined by 0.3 percent.
