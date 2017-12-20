search
Title
Academics Tweet About Failed Graduate Courses
December 20, 2017
The path to a successful academic career is not without its setbacks. Driving home the point is a Twitter thread started by Susan Dynarski, a professor of public policy, education and economics at the University of Michigan. Her post (linked above) led many academics to confess the graduate school courses they failed. "Chin up, doctoral students!" Dynarski said.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!