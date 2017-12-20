New Media Consortium Suddenly Folds

The nonprofit New Media Consortium stunned many academics and educational technology partisans Monday by announcing via email that it was shutting down immediately. The email blamed the closure, insolvency and Chapter 7 bankruptcy on what it called "apparent errors and omissions by its former controller and chief financial officer."

The consortium of colleges, museums, companies and other entities concerned with new forms of media would have turned 25 years old in 2018. It was probably best known for producing (often with other organizations, such as Educause) the Horizon Report, an annual look at the state of new forms of learning technologies, but it also sponsored conferences, lines of research and digital education projects.

Fans of the organization bemoaned its apparent fate on Twitter, and in an extended blog post, Bryan Alexander, a longtime NMC collaborator and former research director there, worried about the fate of the consortium's staff, the community of scholars and others it had nurtured, and its legacy of work products.