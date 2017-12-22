Title
Academic Minute: Fighting Eating Disorders in Women
December 22, 2017
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell College Week on the program, Melinda Green, assistant professor of psychology at Cornell, in Iowa, discusses how to fight against the "thin ideal" by sharing stories with other women. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
