Academic Minute: Fighting Eating Disorders in Women

By

Doug Lederman
December 22, 2017
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Cornell College Week on the program, Melinda Green, assistant professor of psychology at Cornell, in Iowa, discusses how to fight against the "thin ideal" by sharing stories with other women. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

