Title
Brawl at Women's Basketball Game
December 22, 2017
New Jersey City University has suspended its women's basketball coach after a brawl between the team she led and that of York College of the City University of New York, NJ.com reported. One York student suffered a concussion in the brawl, amid reports that the New Jersey City coach attacked a York player and bit her finger. The coach, Robyn Burton, could not be reached for comment.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!