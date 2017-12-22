Print This

Brawl at Women's Basketball Game

Scott Jaschik
December 22, 2017
New Jersey City University has suspended its women's basketball coach after a brawl between the team she led and that of York College of the City University of New York, NJ.com reported. One York student suffered a concussion in the brawl, amid reports that the New Jersey City coach attacked a York player and bit her finger. The coach, Robyn Burton, could not be reached for comment.

