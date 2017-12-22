Fordham Rescinds Honors for Charlie Rose

Fordham University announced Thursday that it has rescinded an honorary degree awarded in 2008 to Charlie Rose, the broadcaster who now faces numerous charges of sexual harassment. "Though Mr. Rose is among the premier broadcast journalists in the United States, the revelation in November that eight women have credibly accused him of unwanted sexual advances and harassment from the 1990s to 2011 renders him an inappropriate recipient of Fordham honors," said a statement posted on the university's Facebook page.