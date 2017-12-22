Print This

Title

Fordham Rescinds Honors for Charlie Rose

By

Scott Jaschik
December 22, 2017
Comments
 
 

Fordham University announced Thursday that it has rescinded an honorary degree awarded in 2008 to Charlie Rose, the broadcaster who now faces numerous charges of sexual harassment. "Though Mr. Rose is among the premier broadcast journalists in the United States, the revelation in November that eight women have credibly accused him of unwanted sexual advances and harassment from the 1990s to 2011 renders him an inappropriate recipient of Fordham honors," said a statement posted on the university's Facebook page.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Not of This Earth
Transformative Learning
Governance and the Future of Black Colleges

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

2017 Books
7 Years of Social Media Repetition - Time to Be Bold, Again.
I'm Awesome, and You Probably Are Too
Free College, Philanthropy, and a Program Note
'Uneasy Street' and the Economic Anxieties of the Non-Tenurable
At Year's End

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top