Cameroon Frees Stony Brook Professor

Authorities in Cameroon on Dec. 27 freed Patrice Nganang (right), associate professor of literary and cultural theory at Stony Brook University of the State University of New York. Nganang was detained in Cameroon in early December, shortly after publishing a critical article on the country's leaders. Nganang, a U.S. citizen with a wide scholarly following, is from Cameroon and has strong ties there. Many scholars in the U.S. and elsewhere were outraged by his detention. The Associated Press reported and his supporters confirmed that he had been freed and ordered to leave the country. A Facebook page maintained by supporters showed photos (below) of his backers in Cameroon cheering as he was taken away from prison.