Study: Counseling Boosts Completion Rates

Paul Fain
January 2, 2018
Intensive college counseling provided to college-seeking, low-income students shifts their enrollment toward four-year colleges that are both relatively inexpensive and have better graduation rates than other institutions, according to a research paper published last week in Education and Finance Policy. Counseling also improves low-income students' persistence through at least the second year of college, the study found, which suggests a potential to increase degree completion rates for disadvantaged student groups.

