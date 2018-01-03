Print This

CUNY Sees Big Increase in Applications

Scott Jaschik
January 3, 2018
The City University of New York is reporting an 11 percent increase in applications for freshman admission for the fall. Officials attribute the increase to New York State's new program to provide free tuition at CUNY and State University of New York campuses for students enrolled full-time. CUNY also reported evidence that the full-time requirement may be having an impact on student choices -- this fall, CUNY saw a sharp increase in the percentage of full-time freshmen taking 15 or more credits in their first semester, from 30.6 percent to 40.7 percent.

