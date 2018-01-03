Title
Employee Accused of Pretending to Be Student
January 3, 2018
An employee in the controller’s office at Florida Atlantic University has been arrested on charges of pretending to also be a student to defraud the university, The Palm Beach Post reported. In the scheme, she is alleged to have used fraudulent checks to register for courses, and then to have dropped the course to receive refunds. She is alleged to have gained $24,000 this way.
