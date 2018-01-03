Print This

Title

Employee Accused of Pretending to Be Student

By

Scott Jaschik
January 3, 2018
Comments
 
 

An employee in the controller’s office at Florida Atlantic University has been arrested on charges of pretending to also be a student to defraud the university, The Palm Beach Post reported. In the scheme, she is alleged to have used fraudulent checks to register for courses, and then to have dropped the course to receive refunds. She is alleged to have gained $24,000 this way.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Long View
Saddle Up: 7 Trends Coming in 2018

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Going to MLA, Gonna See What I Can See
Online Learning and Residential Colleges
Local Control, National Economy
Our Wish List for the Future of Education
ReMediate Your Research
Changes, and Not

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top