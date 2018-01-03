A University's List of Words to Revive

Lake Superior State University releases a list every New Year's Eve of words and phrases that it would like to see disappear. A fellow Michigan institution, Wayne State University, takes a different approach: as a new year starts, the university releases a list of words that have been neglected and that deserve greater use. Here's this year's list, released Tuesday, with the university's definitions, and a sentence using each word.

Insuperable

Impossible to overcome.

He never considered an obstacle insuperable; if a mountain were in his path, he'd simply learn to climb.

Eucatastrophe

A sudden and favorable resolution of events in a story; a happy ending.

No matter how convoluted the story gets, every romantic comedy ends in a eucatastrophe.

Frangible

Fragile; brittle.

He picked up the frangible remains of the stained-glass display, which promptly fell apart in his hands.

Couth

Cultured, refined and well mannered.

Her couth delivery was a relief following the blithering performance of her predecessor.

Compunction

A feeling of guilt or moral scruple that prevents or follows the doing of something bad.

He unleashed the flurry of tweets with no compunction about the bile he spewed.

Recondite

(Of a subject or knowledge) little known; abstruse.

He couldn't pass a history quiz to save his life, but the voracious reader was a repository of facts and recondite information.

Nugatory

Of no value or importance.

He rambled on for hours, his big words masking the nugatory contribution he made to the debate.

Bilious

Spiteful; bad-tempered.

He was in a bilious mood, given that it was Monday morning and he hadn't yet had his coffee.

Littoral

Relating to or situated on the shore of the sea or a lake.

We drove along Michigan's west coast, passing a variety of littoral towns and villages.

Picaresque