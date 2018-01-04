Print This

Because of Anti-Gay Law, Southern Mississippi Baseball Will Lose Home Games

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
January 4, 2018
A Mississippi law that allows businesses to deny services to same-sex couples has caused a ripple effect and shaved three home games from the University of Southern Mississippi’s baseball schedule.

Stony Brook University, part of the public State University of New York system, was scheduled to play Southern Mississippi in February, but no longer will because New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned all nonessential travel to Mississippi following the passage of the new state law, the Sun Herald reported.

“I just hate losing the three home games,” Southern Mississippi’s head baseball coach, Scott Berry, told the Sun Herald. “I’m sure it’s going to cost us for sure. That’s three gates and everything that goes into a game day in terms of revenue.”

The law permits the government and businesses to refuse services based on individuals' religious beliefs and is widely considered to target same-sex couples. An appeal to have it struck down will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

