Court: Ex-Southern Oregon President Immune From Employee Suit

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that Southern Oregon University's former president deserves qualified immunity from a former employee's lawsuit charging the ex-president with violating his civil rights. The decision by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which overturned a lower court's ruling, concluded that Mary Cullinan did not release "stigmatizing information" about the termination of Ronald Kramer, who served as executive director of the university's public radio station and of the station's foundation. The dispute revolved around a letter Cullinan made public during an administrative dispute over control of the radio station, which included statements that Kramer argued stigmatized him and violated his liberty interest.