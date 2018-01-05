Barnes & Noble Develops Degree-Planning Tool

Barnes & Noble Education is working with Portland State University to develop a tool to help students reach graduation on time and on budget.

The degree-planning tool is being co-created by PSU’s Office of Student Success and BNED LoudCloud, a subset of BNED that focuses on software development.

The tool will help students create their own “road map to graduation,” making it easier to compare different degree paths by program, credit pace, time to graduation and cost. It will be incorporated into a suite of tools at PSU to help students track their progress.

The tool is expected to ready for testing within the next few months.