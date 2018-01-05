Print This

ETS Cuts Pay for Some Test Raters

Scott Jaschik
January 5, 2018
The Educational Testing Service sent an email to those who work as "raters" of the Graduate Record Exam and other tests this week telling them that their hourly pay is being cut from $20 to $15. Some of those who reached out to Inside Higher Ed said they were not happy about the change.

A spokesman for ETS issued this statement: "The change is being made as part of an effort to bring rater pay rates for ETS testing programs into closer alignment, and to bring ETS into line with current industry standards. While we understand the raters’ disappointment, this decision is necessary as a result of market conditions and for ETS to remain competitive."

