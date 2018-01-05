Print This

Title

Fired President Blames Blackmail

By

Scott Jaschik
January 5, 2018
Comments
 
 

Kelle Stephens was fired this week as president of Dixie Technical College, in Utah, and she says she is the victim of a blackmail scheme by a disgruntled former employee, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The board of the Utah System of Technical Colleges voted, 6 to 5, to fire Stephens and has not given a reason why. Stephens said that a former employee made audio recordings that were edited to make it appear, falsely, she had engaged in discriminatory behavior. Stephens also says the recordings were sent to legislators, who reportedly said they would cut the college's budget if Stephens remained in office.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

It Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time
Whose Struggle?
The Long View

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

A Resolution You Can Stick To
Friday Fragments
Books, the Web, and Listening Across Our Beliefs
Reflections on “Weapons of Math Destruction”
Leadership Is Our Best Investment
An Alternative List of 7 Trends for 2018

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top