Fired President Blames Blackmail

Kelle Stephens was fired this week as president of Dixie Technical College, in Utah, and she says she is the victim of a blackmail scheme by a disgruntled former employee, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The board of the Utah System of Technical Colleges voted, 6 to 5, to fire Stephens and has not given a reason why. Stephens said that a former employee made audio recordings that were edited to make it appear, falsely, she had engaged in discriminatory behavior. Stephens also says the recordings were sent to legislators, who reportedly said they would cut the college's budget if Stephens remained in office.