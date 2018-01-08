Title
Admissions Insider: Pets as a Draw for Students
January 8, 2018
In this week’s “Admissions Insider”:
- Some colleges see being pet friendly as an admissions strategy.
- Are colleges facing a dangerous decline in the number of prospective students?
- Essay considers admissions issues related to football factories, expected and unexpected.
And more …
