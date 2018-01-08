Title
Data on Economic Payoff of Master's Degrees
January 8, 2018
The economic value of earning a master's degree varies considerably by the subject matter of the degree, according to a report being released today by the American Enterprise Institute. The study is based on data from three states -- Colorado, Florida and Texas -- that track program-level earnings after graduation. The master's degrees with the greatest income gains were in business, information technology, engineering and real estate. Gains over earnings with a bachelor's degree were minimal in fields such as philosophy, art and early-childhood education. The report urges states and the federal government to collect and make available more data on earnings patterns, so that prospective students can judge programs before enrolling.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!