Data on Economic Payoff of Master's Degrees

Scott Jaschik
January 8, 2018
The economic value of earning a master's degree varies considerably by the subject matter of the degree, according to a report being released today by the American Enterprise Institute. The study is based on data from three states -- Colorado, Florida and Texas -- that track program-level earnings after graduation. The master's degrees with the greatest income gains were in business, information technology, engineering and real estate. Gains over earnings with a bachelor's degree were minimal in fields such as philosophy, art and early-childhood education. The report urges states and the federal government to collect and make available more data on earnings patterns, so that prospective students can judge programs before enrolling.

