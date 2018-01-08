Print This

Lecturer Found to Have Disparaged White Student

Scott Jaschik
January 8, 2018
A lecturer in Native American studies at San Diego State University made inappropriate, disparaging remarks about white people and sent inappropriate Facebook messages to a white student last year, a state investigation concluded, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The instructor "uses 'white' whenever he wishes to explain someone who has done something wrong, or bad," the state report concluded. The instructor has not responded to the report or to the newspaper. The university did not indicate if it would be taking action in the case.

