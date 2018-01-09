Print This

$110 Million for Football-Related Buyouts

By

Scott Jaschik
January 9, 2018
Comments
 
 

Colleges are currently spending at least $110 million on football-related buyouts of coaching and other athletic contracts, USA Today reported. The analysis is based on payments to head coaches, assistant coaches and athletics directors at public colleges and universities.

