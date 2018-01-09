Title
$110 Million for Football-Related Buyouts
January 9, 2018
Colleges are currently spending at least $110 million on football-related buyouts of coaching and other athletic contracts, USA Today reported. The analysis is based on payments to head coaches, assistant coaches and athletics directors at public colleges and universities.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!