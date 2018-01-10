The Other 'Fire and Fury' Sees Renewed Sales

Randall Hansen is finding himself the unlikely beneficiary of all of the interest surrounding the new tell-all book about President Trump's first year in office. Ten years ago, Hansen, a professor of political science at the University of Toronto, published a book called Fire and Fury: The Allied Bombing of Germany, 1942-1945. Leave out the subtitle and it's the same name as the book about the Trump presidency. Hansen's book is showing up on best-seller lists. He said he realizes that most of those buying the book today are looking for another title. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, he said, "It's not my fault people can't tell the difference between a book about Trump and a book about the bombing of Germany. But most have been jovial and appreciated the moment of levity."