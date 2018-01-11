Trevecca Nazarene Won't Host Anti-Muslim Event

Trevecca Nazarene University has withdrawn from plans to host an event that was to have featured speakers widely seen as anti-Muslim, The Tennessean reported. The event was organized by Mae Beavers, who is a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Tennessee. She blasted the university's decision as "caving to Islamic pressure" and said the university had "abandoned biblical principles in order [to] embrace political correctness and promote the interests of those who deny Christ."

The university released this statement: "Throughout our history, Trevecca has consistently offered political candidates of both parties the opportunity to use our campus for events. We strongly believe that our students benefit from proximity to the voting process, and that freedom of speech is a foundation of American democracy. However, a recent event tentatively scheduled to be held on our campus appears to have an agenda beyond a political campaign. This event would distract from our commitment to community building, education and support of a diverse enrollment. Our agenda of Christian education in the heart of Nashville requires that we serve the best interests of this mission. For this reason, the planned event will not be held on Trevecca’s campus."