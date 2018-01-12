Title
NCAA Report: Women Still Underrepresented
January 12, 2018
A new National Collegiate Athletic Association report reveals that women are still underrepresented in athletics programs.
About 25 percent of NCAA Division I institutions employ only one female administrator (an assistant or associate athletics director or an athletics director) -- or none at all. About 70 percent of Division II and III institutions also only have a single female administrator or none on staff.
These results come from the NCAA’s study of female senior administrators, which it defines as the highest-ranking woman involved in managing an athletics program.
The survey was completed by about 61 percent of these women.
About 20 percent of athletics directors are women, the survey indicates.
