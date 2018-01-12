Print This

Title

Purdue Names Its Kaplan Acquisition

By

Paul Fain
January 12, 2018
Comments
 
 

Purdue University announced Wednesday that the new online university it is seeking to create with Kaplan University will be called Purdue University Global, or Purdue Global for short.

Purdue's unprecedented and controversial acquisition of the for-profit Kaplan, which currently enrolls 30,000 students, so far has received approval from state and federal regulators. A regional accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission, is set to review Purdue Global's application Feb. 22.

Kaplan's holding company has a long-term contract in place to provide a wide range of services to Purdue Global, including marketing and advertising, admissions support, and financial aid administration.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Getting Even
The Lessons of Engineering Improv
The Faculty of the Future

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Difference Between Being Qualified and Being Prepared
Friday Fragments
What a $4,000 Treadmill Means for the Future of Higher Education
Tuning Your Pedagogical Practice: Incorporate Digital and Social Technology
One of These Things Is Not Like the Others
The CMO as Chief Collaboration Officer

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top