Purdue Names Its Kaplan Acquisition

Purdue University announced Wednesday that the new online university it is seeking to create with Kaplan University will be called Purdue University Global, or Purdue Global for short.

Purdue's unprecedented and controversial acquisition of the for-profit Kaplan, which currently enrolls 30,000 students, so far has received approval from state and federal regulators. A regional accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission, is set to review Purdue Global's application Feb. 22.

Kaplan's holding company has a long-term contract in place to provide a wide range of services to Purdue Global, including marketing and advertising, admissions support, and financial aid administration.